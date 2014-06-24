June 24 Australia striker Adam Taggart is joining English Championship side Fulham after agreeing on a three-year deal to move to London from A-League side Newcastle Jets, the clubs said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old, who started for the Socceroos in their final World Cup Group B game against Spain in Curitiba on Monday, scored 16 goals to win the A-League's Golden Boot award last season.

"I'd like to thank everyone at the Newcastle Jets, including the players, staff and fans for their fantastic support over the past couple of seasons," Taggart said in a statement on Jets' website.

"I've had two really enjoyable years at the Jets and for that reason I will always hold the Club and City of Newcastle close to my heart.

"I'm looking forward to starting a new chapter in my career with Fulham and working hard to take my game to another level."

Fulham were relegated from the Premier League after finishing 19th last season. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)