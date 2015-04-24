MELBOURNE, April 24 Newcastle Jets chairman Nathan Tinkler, the former mining magnate who lost his fortune because of a slump in coal prices, has been cited by Football Federation Australia for a code of conduct breach after reports of an expletive-laden tirade at a journalist.

Fairfax Media, citing witnesses, said Tinkler had approached a local newspaper reporter at Newcastle's Hunter Stadium after the A-League team's 4-3 loss to Sydney FC last week.

The reporter had covered Tinkler's financial problems extensively, Fairfax Media said.

"Nathan Tinkler, has been cited under the FFA National Code of Conduct," the FFA said in a statement on Friday.

"Tinkler has been asked to explain certain conduct he is alleged to have engaged in after the conclusion of the official post-match press conference."

Tinkler had moved to "clear the air" with the journalist, Fairfax cited the 39-year-old former billionaire as saying.

"We have communicated via e-mail and telephone and agreed to meet for lunch within the next two weeks with a view to building a more amicable working relationship," Fairfax quoted Tinkler as saying.

"Our conversation last week was intended to be private, and was one in which I expressed my views that the Newcastle Jets, The Herald and the City of Newcastle are all stronger if we work together." Tinkler said.

"Comments were made in the heat of the moment which Robert and I have discussed and moved on from."

Tinkler had been given until 5 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) to explain his side to the FFA, the governing body said.

The FFA said a code of conduct breach could lead to a reprimand, a fine and/or a ban from entering a stadium.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom. Editing by Patrick Johnston)