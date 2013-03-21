SYDNEY, March 21 Players from Australia's Central Coast Mariners may resort to industrial action in the coming weeks due to the A-League club's failure to pay wages, the soccer players' union said on Thursday.

The cash-strapped club are reported to be in takeover talks but players are enduring financial hardships, Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) said.

"... (salary) promises have failed to materialise placing the players under enormous financial pressure and hardship. In some cases the players have been unable to pay for their families groceries," the PFA said in a statement.

"The players have acted in good faith however there is a limit to their goodwill. The players have agreed not to take any industrial action at this time but the PFA does not rule out this possibility in the coming weeks," it added.

"The players have suffered enough. Once again they are being forced to subsidise poor governance and management of the game," PFA Chairman John Poulakakis was quoted as saying in the statement.

"The players' basic entitlements have been trampled on. Whatever is creating this delay must be addressed immediately."

The Mariners, currently second in the 10-team league, travel to face Adelaide United on Sunday. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)