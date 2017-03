MELBOURNE, Sept 9 A festering labour dispute in Australian soccer could scuttle two women's matches between the world champion United States and the Matildas next week, governing body Football Federation Australia has warned.

Some 60,000 tickets have been sold for the Sept. 17 and 20 matches in Detroit and Birmingham but the FFA said there was little hope of a breakthrough in the dispute with Australia's players' association.

"We simply cannot afford the conditions they sought to impose on the game yesterday," FFA CEO David Gallop told reporters in Melbourne on Wednesday.

"It's just not possible to meet those demands on a couple of days' notice.

"When you've got 60,000 people holding tickets, it's obviously a concern." (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)