April 26 Ange Postecoglou was appointed head
coach of struggling Melbourne Victory on Thursday, four days
after leading the Brisbane Roar to the A-League title.
Postecoglou signed a three-year contract with his home-town
club, who finished a disappointing eighth in the Australian
league in the recently concluded season.
"This is a great opportunity and presents a whole new
challenge and one that I'm really excited about, especially
considering I'm a Melburnian, and I can't wait to get started,"
Postecoglou told reporters on Thursday.
Postecoglou had a hugely successful two-and-a-half year
stint with Brisbane, who he led to a 36-game unbeaten run, the
longest by a team in any Australian sport, as well as becoming
the first side to win back-to-back titles.
"Ange has been the outstanding coach in the Hyundai A-League
over the past two seasons," Melbourne chairman Anthony Di Pietro
told reporters.
"He implemented a very progressive style of play at Brisbane
Roar and we believe he is the right person to take our club to
the next phase of success."
Postecoglou's assistant at the Roar, Rado Vidosic, was named
as coach of the Brisbane side on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Greg
Stutchbury)