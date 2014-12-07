SYDNEY Dec 8 Asian champions Western Sydney Wanderers left for the Club World Cup in Morocco as scheduled on Sunday night but their pay dispute remains unresolved and the threat of a boycott still hangs over the trip.

Wanderers players are still considering whether to participate in the FIFA tournament because the club have refused to negotiate "in good faith" over what they believe to be a "fair and equitable share" of the prize money.

"The players took the decision that they would get on the plane as a sign of good faith," a PFA spokesman said on Monday.

"They are hoping that will encourage the club into meaningful negotiations but there is still the option of a boycott."

The tournament, which also involves Real Madrid, San Lorenzo, Cruz Azul, ES Setif, Auckland City and hosts Mohgreb Tetouan, was not part of the collective bargaining agreement signed by players and club at the start of the season.

The club have offered 10 percent of the minimum of $1 million they will make from the tournament and have "flatly rejected" all counterbids from the players, the PFA spokesman added.

Wanderers qualified for the Club World Cup after winning the Asian Champions League (ACL) last month and the players see revenue derived from it as part of the "winnings" from the ACL, to which they are entitled to 50 percent.

The players are hoping that the club will at the very least agree to third party arbitration on the matter.

Wanderers, who are bottom of the domestic A-League with no wins in their first nine matches, are scheduled to play Mexico's Cruz Azul in Rabat on Saturday with the prize of a semi-final meeting with Real Madrid on the line. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)