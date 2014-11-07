Nov 7 AFC Champions League winners Western Sydney Wanderers were brought back down to earth on Friday as they slumped to a third straight A-League defeat to remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Tony Popovic's side became the first Australian team to win Asia's most prestigious club title when a 0-0 draw in Riyadh on Saturday gave them a 1-0 aggregate win over Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal.

The team, only founded in 2012, have been lapping up the rightful praise following their fairytale success, with goalkeeper Ante Covic taking many of the plaudits following some standout stops throughout the knockout stages and final.

Covic again showcased his talents as he saved a penalty on Friday in their first outing since lifting the continental cup, but it was not enough to prevent the Wanderers losing 1-0 at Wellington Phoenix as Nathan Burns bagged a 79th minute winner.

Elsewhere, Wanderers' city rivals Sydney FC played out a goalless draw at Adelaide United to leave both teams tied on 11 points at the top of the table.

Melbourne Victory, on 10 points, will have a chance to climb to the top when they play on Saturday at winless Brisbane Roar. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Patrick Johnston)