VIENNA May 13 Salzburg won the Austrian
Bundesliga for the fourth time in six seasons on Sunday to
extend the dominance they have enjoyed since being taken over by
the Red Bull energy drinks manufacturer.
The team formerly known as Austria Salzburg made sure of the
title with one match to spare by thrashing hapless 10-man Wiener
Neustadt 5-1 away, keeping six points clear of Rapid Vienna who
won 2-0 at relegated Kapfenberg.
Only 2,100 fans watched the game including a visiting
contingent of 350 Salzburg supporters, reflecting the
indifference towards a league which has to compete with ice
hockey and alpine skiing for attention.
Wiener Neuerstadt captain Andreas Schicker was sent off for
a foul in the sixth minute after giving away a penalty but David
Mendes da Silva fired his effort over the crossbar for Salzburg.
It did not matter as two goals in seven minutes from former
Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Stefan Maierhofer put Salzburg
in command.
Matthias Lindner pulled one back just before the half hour
but Brazilian Cristiano Da Silva restored Salzburg's two-goal
advantage early in the second half and former Espanyol forward
Jonathan Soriano added two more in the last five minutes.
Red Bull took over the club in 2005, invested heavily in
foreign players and at one point brought in former Italy coach
Giovanni Trappatoni to lead the side.
However, the new owners also alienated a large number of
fans by changing the team's colours from the traditional purple
and white to red and blue.
After several protests, the dissident fans eventually
founded their own club, named Austria Salzburg and playing in
purple and white, which entered in the seventh and bottom tier
of Austrian football and has since climbed to the third.
Despite their domestic success, Salzburg have never
qualified for the Champions League group stage under Red Bull's
leadership.
They will enter the competition next season in the second
qualifying round.
Salzburg have won seven league titles overall while Rapid
Vienna hold the record with thirty-two.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John
Mehaffey) )