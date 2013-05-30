May 30 Third tier FC Pasching upset champions Austria Vienna 1-0 on Thursday to win the Austrian Cup in one of the greatest soccer upsets the country has seen.

Daniel Sobkova headed the only goal early in the second half as Pasching, who eliminated Rapid Vienna and Salzburg in the previous rounds, became the first third division side to win the competition in its 94-year history.

The win means they will enter next season's Europa League in the final qualifying round.

Austria Vienna, who have a record 27 cup wins, appeared to be suffering the after-effects from Tuesday when they celebrated their league title at the city hall, an event attended by an estimated 10,000 fans.

The champions conceded 53 percent of possession to their opponents in the first half, although they were closest to scoring with an Alexander Gorgon shot which struck the post and another from Philipp Hosiner which curled centimetres wide.

But they never looked like recovering after falling behind in the 47th minute in a match played in pouring rain at a one-third full Ernest Happel stadium.

Pasching play in the Regionalliga Mitte, one of three regional leagues which make up the third tier.

They finished top of the table this season to qualify for the promotion playoffs.

Sponsored by the Red Bull energy drinks manufacturer, their team includes several former top tier players while coach Gerald Baumgarnter was previously of the junior team at Salzburg, which is owned by Red Bull. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Justin Palmer)