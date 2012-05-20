VIENNA May 20 Salzburg completed the Austrian double on Sunday with an embarrassingly one-sided 3-0 win over holders SV Ried in the Cup final.

Salzburg, who wrapped up the Austrian Bundesliga one week ago, needed only 15 minutes to take a 2-0 lead with a penalty converted by Brazilian forward Leonardo and a Frank Schiemer header.

There was no way back for Ried after that, despite the backing of most fans in a disappointing 16,000 crowd at the Ernest Happel stadium, and Stefan Hierlaender added a third in stoppage time.

Ten players were booked in a niggly, bad-tempered encounter as Salzburg won the Cup for the fifth time.

Salzburg have dominated Austrian football since the club was taken over by the Red Bull energy drinks company in 2005, winning the league four times in the last six seasons, although this was their first Cup win in that time. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)