VIENNA May 20 Salzburg completed the Austrian
double on Sunday with an embarrassingly one-sided 3-0 win over
holders SV Ried in the Cup final.
Salzburg, who wrapped up the Austrian Bundesliga one week
ago, needed only 15 minutes to take a 2-0 lead with a penalty
converted by Brazilian forward Leonardo and a Frank Schiemer
header.
There was no way back for Ried after that, despite the
backing of most fans in a disappointing 16,000 crowd at the
Ernest Happel stadium, and Stefan Hierlaender added a third in
stoppage time.
Ten players were booked in a niggly, bad-tempered encounter
as Salzburg won the Cup for the fifth time.
Salzburg have dominated Austrian football since the club was
taken over by the Red Bull energy drinks company in 2005,
winning the league four times in the last six seasons, although
this was their first Cup win in that time.
