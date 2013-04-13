April 13 Rapid Vienna supporters held a protest march against the club's board of directors on Saturday, missing the first half of the game against Wiener Neustadt as their team ended a nine-match winless run.

Around 2,500 fans of Austria's most successful and most popular club marched through the streets to the Hanappi stadium with banners demanding the board's resignation.

The West stand, usually packed with hardcore fans, remained empty for the first half as the supporters stayed outside to continue their demonstration before filing in at halftime.

Local media said the protest was peaceful.

Markus Katzer and Deni Alar scored early in the second half to give 32-times champions Rapid a 2-0 win, their first of the new year.

Rapid are third in the Austrian Bundesliga with 46 points from 29 games, 19 behind leaders and bitter rivals Austria Vienna who play on Sunday.

Defending champions Salzburg won 2-1 at Mattersburg but are still seven points behind the leaders in second. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)