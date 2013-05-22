VIENNA May 22 Austria Vienna won their first league title for seven years on Wednesday, wrapping up the competition with a game to spare by beating Mattersburg 4-0.

They moved eight points clear of Salzburg with a game to play after their big-spending rivals, financed by the Red Bull energy drinks manufacturers, were held 2-2 by Ried.

Needing only a point, Austria raced to a 3-0 lead after only 12 minutes with goals from Alexander Gorgon, Markus Suttner and Czech forward Tomas Jun, one of only five non-Austrians in the squad.

Gorgon completed the win with his second early in the second half to bring coach Peter Stoeger, a former Austrian international midfielder, the Bundesliga title in his first season in charge.

Austria have won 24 league titles, the second best record after their neighbours Rapid Vienna.

Salzburg have dominated the league since the Red Bull takoever, winning four times in the last seven seasons.

Austria and Salzburg will both enter the next season's Champions League qualifying competition in the third round. (Writing by Brian Homewood in London; Editing by John Mehaffey)