Nov 28 Austrian footballer Dominique Taboga, released by his club two weeks ago over match-fixing allegations, has been arrested, state prosecutors said.

The 31-year-old defender was arrested on Wednesday in the town of Kaernten, Marcus Neher, spokesman for the Salzburg prosecution service, told the Austria Press Agency (APA).

Taboga left first-division club SV Groedig by mutual consent on Nov. 14 after the club said he had admitted trying to persuade four team mates to manipulate matches.

The club said the other players declined to get involved and the match-fixing never took place.

Three men, including former Austria international forward Sanel Kuljic, are already being held in custody over allegations that they tried to blackmail Taboga in the case.

Kuljic, who retired as a player last year, played for Austria 20 times between 2005 and 2007 but failed to make the cut for the 2008 squad. He was joint topscorer in the Austrian Bundesliga in 2005/06 for SV Ried with 15 goals.

Kuljic and the other two men were arrested by police while collecting money from Taboga at a shopping centre car park near Salzburg, prosecutors said.

Groedig, based in a small town near Salzburg and the German border, were promoted last season and are playing in the top flight for the first time.

Earlier this month, prosecutors in Graz announced they were still investigating suspecting match-fixing of 15 second-tier games between 2009 and 2011. They said 14 or the original 22 suspects were still under investigation. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Clare Fallon)