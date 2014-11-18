VIENNA Nov 18 Brazil chalked up their sixth successive win since Dunga replaced Luiz Felipe Scolari as coach following the World Cup when they beat Austria 2-1 with a stunning late drive by Roberto Firmino on Tuesday.

Germany-based Firmino fired home from 25 metres in the 83rd minute of the friendly to give Brazil a win they scarcely deserved after an unadventurous and often rough display.

David Luiz headed Brazil in front just after the hour and Austria levelled when Aleksandar Dragovic converted a penalty in the 75th minute, the first goal Brazil have conceded under Dunga's leadership. It was Austria's first defeat this year.

Dunga returned for a second stint in the job when he replaced Scolari immediately after the World Cup, which Brazil finished woefully, losing 7-1 to Germany in the semi-final and 3-0 to Netherlands in the third place match. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Toby Davis)