VIENNA Aug 10 Austria's leading international goalscorer Toni Polster was fired after only three league games of his first top-flight coaching job by bottom-of-the-table Admira Wacker on Saturday.

Polster, who scored 44 goals in 95 appearances for Austria, was dismissed one week after a 7-1 defeat by promoted Groedig left his side bottom of the Austrian Bundesliga with three straight defeats and 11 goals conceded.

"Due to the unfortunate start to the season (...) and various differences of opinion, Admira Wacker have taken the decision to let Toni Polster go with immediate effect," said the club in a statement.

Assistant coach Oliver Lederer is now in charge, the club said.

Former Austria Vienna, Torino, Sevilla, Cologne and Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Polster was previously reserve team coach at LASK Linz and in charge of lower tier Wiener Viktoria.

"It would have been nice if I had had a bit more time," Polster, 49, told reporters.

Polster's international career spanned 18 years. His first goal for his country was in a 4-0 win over Turkey in 1982 and his last came in a 1-1 draw against Cameroon at the 1998 World Cup. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Julien Pretot)