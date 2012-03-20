Soccer-Free agent Carvalho joins Shanghai SIPG - report
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Tuesday Mattersburg 2 Austria Vienna 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Salzburg 25 11 8 6 38 23 41 ------------------------- 2 Rapid Vienna 25 9 12 4 33 23 39 3 Austria Vienna 26 10 9 7 39 34 39 ------------------------- 4 FC Admira Wacker Modling 25 10 7 8 39 34 37 ------------------------- 5 Ried 25 9 9 7 33 26 36 6 Sturm Graz 25 8 9 8 34 31 33 7 Wacker Innsbruck 25 7 12 6 24 27 33 8 Mattersburg 26 7 9 10 31 30 30 9 SC Wiener Neustadt 25 6 10 9 18 30 28 ------------------------- 10 Kapfenberger SV 25 4 5 16 16 47 17 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 21 Rapid Vienna v Kapfenberger SV (1930) Salzburg v SC Wiener Neustadt (1930) Sturm Graz v Wacker Innsbruck (1930) Ried v FC Admira Wacker Modling (1930) Saturday, March 24 Kapfenberger SV v Mattersburg (1500) Austria Vienna v Sturm Graz (1730) FC Admira Wacker Modling v Salzburg (1730) SC Wiener Neustadt v Ried (1730) Sunday, March 25 Wacker Innsbruck v Rapid Vienna (1400)
BARCELONA, Feb 15 The man who aims to end the 28-year career of the head of Spanish football is counting on the support of smaller clubs that he says have been neglected as elite soccer thrives.
ZURICH, Feb 15 FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.