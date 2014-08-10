Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 10
Salzburg 8 SV Grodig 0
Saturday, August 9
Rapid Vienna 1 Sturm Graz 1
SC Wiener Neustadt 2 Austria Vienna 2
Altach 1 Wolfsberger AC 2
Ried 1 FC Admira Wacker Modling 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Salzburg 4 4 0 0 21 1 12
2 Wolfsberger AC 4 4 0 0 12 2 12
-------------------------
3 Rapid Vienna 4 1 2 1 4 8 5
4 Sturm Graz 4 1 1 2 6 6 4
-------------------------
5 Altach 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
6 Ried 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
7 SV Groedig 4 1 1 2 3 12 4
8 Austria Vienna 4 0 3 1 3 7 3
9 FC Admira Wacker Modling 3 0 2 1 3 6 2
-------------------------
10 SC Wiener Neustadt 4 0 1 3 5 14 1
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
10: Relegation