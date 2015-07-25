July 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 25
Rapid Vienna 3 SV Ried 0
Sturm Graz 1 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 1
SV Groedig 2 Altach 1
Mattersburg 2 Salzburg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rapid Vienna 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
2 SV Groedig 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
2 Mattersburg 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
4 Sturm Graz 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Austria Vienna 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wolfsberger AC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
8 Salzburg 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
8 Altach 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
10 SV Ried 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 26
Wolfsberger AC v Austria Vienna (1430)