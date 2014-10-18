Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 18
Rapid Vienna 0 FC Admira Wacker Modling 0
Salzburg 4 Ried 2
Altach 1 Austria Vienna 1
Wolfsberger AC 1 SV Grodig 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Salzburg 12 9 0 3 43 12 27
2 Wolfsberger AC 12 9 0 3 24 11 27
-------------------------
3 Rapid Vienna 12 5 4 3 19 15 19
4 Altach 12 4 5 3 15 17 17
-------------------------
5 Sturm Graz 11 4 3 4 15 15 15
6 SV Groedig 12 3 5 4 13 21 14
7 Austria Vienna 12 2 7 3 14 18 13
8 FC Admira Wacker Modling 12 3 4 5 14 19 13
9 Ried 12 2 3 7 14 23 9
-------------------------
10 SC Wiener Neustadt 11 2 1 8 13 33 7
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 19
SC Wiener Neustadt v Sturm Graz (1430)