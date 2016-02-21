Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 21
Sturm Graz 0 Rapid Vienna 2
Saturday, February 20
Austria Vienna 2 Mattersburg 2
FC Admira Wacker Moedling 0 SV Ried 0
Salzburg 2 Altach 0
Wolfsberger AC 2 SV Groedig 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Salzburg 23 12 7 4 48 25 43
-------------------------
2 Rapid Vienna 23 14 1 8 48 28 43
3 Austria Vienna 23 11 6 6 37 34 39
-------------------------
4 Sturm Graz 23 8 7 8 28 28 31
-------------------------
5 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 23 7 10 6 28 34 31
6 Mattersburg 23 8 6 9 33 43 30
7 SV Ried 23 7 6 10 27 36 27
8 Altach 23 8 2 13 28 35 26
9 SV Groedig 23 6 6 11 28 35 24
-------------------------
10 Wolfsberger AC 23 6 5 12 20 27 23
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation