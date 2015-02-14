Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 14 Rapid Vienna 3 SV Ried 0 SC Wiener Neustadt 0 Salzburg 2 Altach 2 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 0 SV Groedig Sturm Graz Postponed Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Salzburg 20 13 2 5 59 25 41 2 Altach 20 9 6 5 29 23 33 ------------------------- 3 Rapid Vienna 20 9 5 6 34 26 32 4 Wolfsberger AC 19 9 3 7 28 21 30 ------------------------- 5 Sturm Graz 19 8 4 7 27 23 28 6 Austria Vienna 19 6 8 5 27 28 26 7 SV Groedig 19 6 6 7 28 31 24 8 SV Ried 20 6 5 9 26 31 23 9 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 20 4 6 10 17 36 18 ------------------------- 10 SC Wiener Neustadt 20 4 3 13 20 51 15 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 14 SV Groedig v Sturm Graz (1730) Postponed Sunday, February 15 Wolfsberger AC v Austria Vienna (1430)
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.