Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 Austria Vienna 2 SV Groedig 1 Salzburg 8 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 0 Sturm Graz 3 Altach 1 SV Ried 0 Mattersburg 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Salzburg 12 7 3 2 34 17 24 ------------------------- 2 Austria Vienna 12 7 3 2 23 16 24 3 Rapid Vienna 11 7 1 3 23 14 22 ------------------------- 4 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 12 6 2 4 18 20 20 ------------------------- 5 Mattersburg 12 6 1 5 20 23 19 6 Sturm Graz 12 5 3 4 15 14 18 7 SV Groedig 12 3 3 6 20 22 12 8 Altach 12 4 0 8 13 18 12 9 SV Ried 12 2 3 7 9 22 9 ------------------------- 10 Wolfsberger AC 11 1 3 7 6 15 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 Wolfsberger AC v Rapid Vienna (1430)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.