May 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 31
Austria Vienna 1 Salzburg 1
SC Wiener Neustadt 0 Altach 1
Sturm Graz 0 SV Ried 0
SV Groedig 0 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 1
Wolfsberger AC 0 Rapid Vienna 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Salzburg 36 22 7 7 99 42 73
2 Rapid Vienna 36 19 10 7 68 38 67
-------------------------
3 Altach 36 17 8 11 50 49 59
4 Sturm Graz 36 16 10 10 57 41 58
-------------------------
5 Wolfsberger AC 36 16 4 16 44 50 52
-------------------------
6 SV Ried 36 12 8 16 49 51 44
7 Austria Vienna 36 10 13 13 45 51 43
8 SV Groedig 36 10 7 19 46 65 37
9 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 36 7 13 16 32 61 34
-------------------------
R10 SC Wiener Neustadt 36 7 8 21 37 79 29
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation