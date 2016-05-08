May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 8
Mattersburg 0 Rapid Vienna 2
Saturday, May 7
Austria Vienna 3 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 1
Salzburg 1 Sturm Graz 1
Altach 1 Wolfsberger AC 1
SV Ried 2 SV Groedig 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Salzburg 34 19 11 4 68 32 68
-------------------------
2 Rapid Vienna 34 19 4 11 62 40 61
3 Austria Vienna 34 15 8 11 57 48 53
-------------------------
4 Sturm Graz 34 12 11 11 39 36 47
-------------------------
5 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 34 12 11 11 42 47 47
6 Wolfsberger AC 34 11 10 13 32 33 43
7 SV Ried 34 11 8 15 36 47 41
8 Altach 34 11 5 18 38 48 38
9 Mattersburg 34 10 8 16 37 66 38
-------------------------
10 SV Groedig 34 8 8 18 38 52 32
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation