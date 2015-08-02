Aug 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 2
Austria Vienna 3 Altach 1
Sturm Graz 1 SV Groedig 1
SV Ried 0 Wolfsberger AC 0
Saturday, August 1
FC Admira Wacker Moedling 2 Mattersburg 1
Salzburg 1 Rapid Vienna 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Austria Vienna 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
1 Rapid Vienna 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
-------------------------
3 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
3 SV Groedig 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
-------------------------
5 Mattersburg 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
6 Sturm Graz 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
7 Wolfsberger AC 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
8 SV Ried 2 0 1 1 0 3 1
9 Salzburg 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
-------------------------
10 Altach 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
10: Relegation