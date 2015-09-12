Sept 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 12
Austria Vienna 1 SV Ried 1
FC Admira Wacker Moedling 1 Wolfsberger AC 0
Salzburg 4 SV Groedig 2
Altach 2 Rapid Vienna 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 8 5 2 1 14 9 17
-------------------------
2 Rapid Vienna 8 5 1 2 19 12 16
3 Austria Vienna 8 4 3 1 18 12 15
-------------------------
4 Salzburg 8 4 2 2 19 13 14
-------------------------
5 Mattersburg 7 4 0 3 14 14 12
6 Sturm Graz 7 2 3 2 9 8 9
7 Altach 8 3 0 5 10 11 9
8 SV Groedig 8 2 2 4 15 18 8
9 SV Ried 8 1 2 5 6 19 5
-------------------------
10 Wolfsberger AC 8 1 1 6 4 12 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 13
Mattersburg v Sturm Graz (1430)