BRIEF-Chinese investor Yonghong Li to sit on AC Milan's new board
April 14 Soccer club AC Milan CEO designate Marco Fassone says:
MILAN, April 14 The overall deal for the sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium is worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), the club's CEO designate Marco Fassone said on Friday.