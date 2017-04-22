April 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 22
Altach 0 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 0
SKN St. Polten 1 Salzburg 2
Sturm Graz 0 Mattersburg 2
SV Ried 1 Wolfsberger AC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Salzburg 30 21 5 4 65 19 68
-------------------------
2 Sturm Graz 30 16 3 11 47 29 51
3 Altach 30 15 6 9 41 39 51
-------------------------
4 Austria Vienna 29 16 2 11 53 42 50
-------------------------
5 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 30 11 7 12 28 40 40
6 Rapid Vienna 29 8 10 11 40 34 34
7 Wolfsberger AC 30 9 7 14 32 48 34
8 Mattersburg 30 9 6 15 30 45 33
9 SKN St. Poelten 30 8 7 15 32 50 31
-------------------------
10 SV Ried 30 8 3 19 26 48 27
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 23
Rapid Vienna v Austria Vienna (1430)