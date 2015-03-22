Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 SC Wiener Neustadt 0 Rapid Vienna 1 Saturday, March 21 Austria Vienna 0 SV Ried 1 Sturm Graz 3 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 1 SV Groedig 0 Altach 1 Wolfsberger AC 3 Salzburg 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Salzburg 26 16 3 7 72 34 51 2 Rapid Vienna 26 13 6 7 43 29 45 ------------------------- 3 Altach 26 13 6 7 36 30 45 4 Sturm Graz 26 12 5 9 40 31 41 ------------------------- 5 Wolfsberger AC 26 12 3 11 35 30 39 6 SV Ried 26 9 7 10 36 39 34 7 Austria Vienna 26 8 9 9 36 37 33 8 SV Groedig 26 7 6 13 33 46 27 9 SC Wiener Neustadt 26 6 5 15 27 58 23 ------------------------- 10 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 26 4 10 12 23 47 22 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 10: Relegation
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.