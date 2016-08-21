Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Austria Vienna 3 Altach 1 Wolfsberger AC 1 Rapid Vienna 1 Saturday, August 20 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 1 SV Ried 0 Salzburg 3 Mattersburg 1 SKN St. Polten 1 Sturm Graz 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sturm Graz 5 4 0 1 11 4 12 ------------------------- 2 Altach 5 4 0 1 8 5 12 3 Rapid Vienna 5 3 1 1 14 3 10 ------------------------- 4 Salzburg 5 3 1 1 9 5 10 ------------------------- 5 Austria Vienna 5 3 0 2 10 10 9 6 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 5 2 0 3 4 8 6 7 Wolfsberger AC 5 1 2 2 4 6 5 8 Mattersburg 5 1 0 4 5 10 3 9 SKN St. Poelten 5 1 0 4 5 11 3 ------------------------- 10 SV Ried 5 1 0 4 1 9 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)