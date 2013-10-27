Soccer-Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 27 Austria Vienna 0 Rapid Vienna 1 SV Grodig 0 Salzburg 3 Saturday, October 26 Wacker Innsbruck 1 Wolfsberger AC 2 SC Wiener Neustadt 3 Ried 3 Sturm Graz 0 FC Admira Wacker Modling 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Salzburg 13 9 4 0 44 10 31 ------------------------- 2 Ried 13 5 6 2 24 21 21 3 Rapid Vienna 13 5 5 3 22 14 20 ------------------------- 4 SV Groedig 13 6 2 5 30 27 20 ------------------------- 5 Austria Vienna 13 4 4 5 22 19 16 6 Sturm Graz 13 4 4 5 18 21 16 7 Wolfsberger AC 13 3 5 5 22 26 14 8 SC Wiener Neustadt 13 3 5 5 20 35 14 9 Wacker Innsbruck 13 1 7 5 17 29 10 ------------------------- 10 FC Admira Wacker Modling * 13 3 2 8 13 30 3 ------------------------- * Deducted 8 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation
March 3 Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
March 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is determined to produce his best form in the final three months of the campaign before he holds talks on his future at the Premier League club in June.