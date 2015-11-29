Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 29
Rapid Vienna 3 Altach 1
SV Ried 4 Austria Vienna 2
Saturday, November 28
Sturm Graz 0 Mattersburg 0
SV Groedig 1 Salzburg 1
Wolfsberger AC 4 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Salzburg 17 9 5 3 41 22 32
-------------------------
2 Austria Vienna 17 9 5 3 31 24 32
3 Rapid Vienna 17 10 1 6 37 23 31
-------------------------
4 Sturm Graz 17 7 4 6 22 21 25
-------------------------
5 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 17 6 6 5 21 27 24
6 Mattersburg 17 7 2 8 25 34 23
7 SV Groedig 17 5 5 7 24 25 20
8 Altach 17 6 1 10 19 25 19
9 SV Ried 17 4 4 9 18 30 16
-------------------------
10 Wolfsberger AC 17 4 3 10 15 22 15
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation