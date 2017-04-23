April 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 23
Rapid Vienna 0 Austria Vienna 2
Saturday, April 22
Altach 0 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 0
SKN St. Polten 1 Salzburg 2
Sturm Graz 0 Mattersburg 2
SV Ried 1 Wolfsberger AC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Salzburg 30 21 5 4 65 19 68
2 Austria Vienna 30 17 2 11 55 42 53
3 Sturm Graz 30 16 3 11 47 29 51
4 Altach 30 15 6 9 41 39 51
5 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 30 11 7 12 28 40 40
6 Rapid Vienna 30 8 10 12 40 36 34
7 Wolfsberger AC 30 9 7 14 32 48 34
8 Mattersburg 30 9 6 15 30 45 33
9 SKN St. Poelten 30 8 7 15 32 50 31
10 SV Ried 30 8 3 19 26 48 27
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation