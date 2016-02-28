Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 28
Rapid Vienna 3 SV Groedig 2
Salzburg 4 Austria Vienna 1
Saturday, February 27
Altach 1 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 2
Mattersburg 1 Wolfsberger AC 1
SV Ried 0 Sturm Graz 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Salzburg 24 13 7 4 52 26 46
-------------------------
2 Rapid Vienna 24 15 1 8 51 30 46
3 Austria Vienna 24 11 6 7 38 38 39
-------------------------
4 Sturm Graz 24 9 7 8 29 28 34
-------------------------
5 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 24 8 10 6 30 35 34
6 Mattersburg 24 8 7 9 34 44 31
7 SV Ried 24 7 6 11 27 37 27
8 Altach 24 8 2 14 29 37 26
9 Wolfsberger AC 24 6 6 12 21 28 24
-------------------------
10 SV Groedig 24 6 6 12 30 38 24
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation