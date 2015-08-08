Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 8
FC Admira Wacker Moedling 2 Salzburg 2
SV Groedig 2 Austria Vienna 2
Mattersburg 4 SV Ried 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Austria Vienna 3 2 1 0 7 3 7
-------------------------
2 Rapid Vienna 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
3 Mattersburg 3 2 0 1 7 4 6
-------------------------
4 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 3 1 2 0 5 4 5
4 SV Groedig 3 1 2 0 5 4 5
-------------------------
6 Sturm Graz 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
7 Salzburg 3 0 1 2 4 6 1
8 Wolfsberger AC 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
9 SV Ried 3 0 1 2 1 7 1
-------------------------
10 Altach 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 9
Altach v Sturm Graz (1430)
Rapid Vienna v Wolfsberger AC (1700)