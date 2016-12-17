Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 Austria Vienna 2 Mattersburg 0 Salzburg 3 Wolfsberger AC 0 SKN St. Polten 2 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 2 SV Ried 0 Sturm Graz 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Salzburg 20 12 4 4 39 16 40 ------------------------- 2 Sturm Graz 20 12 3 5 36 17 39 3 Altach 19 12 3 4 30 21 39 ------------------------- 4 Austria Vienna 20 12 1 7 37 29 37 ------------------------- 5 Rapid Vienna 19 7 6 6 31 20 27 6 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 20 7 2 11 19 35 23 7 Wolfsberger AC 20 6 4 10 25 34 22 8 SV Ried 20 6 2 12 18 32 20 9 SKN St. Poelten 20 4 6 10 23 38 18 ------------------------- 10 Mattersburg 20 3 5 12 19 35 14 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 Altach v Rapid Vienna (1530)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------