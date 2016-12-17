Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 Austria Vienna 2 Mattersburg 0 Salzburg 3 Wolfsberger AC 0 SKN St. Polten 2 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 2 SV Ried 0 Sturm Graz 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Salzburg 20 12 4 4 39 16 40 ------------------------- 2 Sturm Graz 20 12 3 5 36 17 39 3 Altach 19 12 3 4 30 21 39 ------------------------- 4 Austria Vienna 20 12 1 7 37 29 37 ------------------------- 5 Rapid Vienna 19 7 6 6 31 20 27 6 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 20 7 2 11 19 35 23 7 Wolfsberger AC 20 6 4 10 25 34 22 8 SV Ried 20 6 2 12 18 32 20 9 SKN St. Poelten 20 4 6 10 23 38 18 ------------------------- 10 Mattersburg 20 3 5 12 19 35 14 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 Altach v Rapid Vienna (1530)