Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 21
Austria Vienna 5 Altach 2
Sturm Graz 3 SC Wiener Neustadt 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Salzburg 20 13 2 5 59 25 41
2 Wolfsberger AC 20 10 3 7 29 21 33
-------------------------
3 Altach 21 9 6 6 31 28 33
4 Rapid Vienna 20 9 5 6 34 26 32
-------------------------
5 Sturm Graz 20 8 5 7 30 26 29
6 Austria Vienna 21 7 8 6 32 31 29
7 SV Groedig 19 6 6 7 28 31 24
8 SV Ried 20 6 5 9 26 31 23
9 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 20 4 6 10 17 36 18
-------------------------
10 SC Wiener Neustadt 21 4 4 13 23 54 16
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 22
SV Ried v Salzburg (1300)
FC Admira Wacker Moedling v Rapid Vienna (1530)