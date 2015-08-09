Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 9
Rapid Vienna 2 Wolfsberger AC 1
Altach 0 Sturm Graz 1
Saturday, August 8
FC Admira Wacker Moedling 2 Salzburg 2
SV Groedig 2 Austria Vienna 2
Mattersburg 4 SV Ried 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rapid Vienna 3 3 0 0 7 2 9
-------------------------
2 Austria Vienna 3 2 1 0 7 3 7
3 Mattersburg 3 2 0 1 7 4 6
-------------------------
4 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 3 1 2 0 5 4 5
4 SV Groedig 3 1 2 0 5 4 5
-------------------------
6 Sturm Graz 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
7 Salzburg 3 0 1 2 4 6 1
8 Wolfsberger AC 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
9 SV Ried 3 0 1 2 1 7 1
-------------------------
10 Altach 3 0 0 3 2 6 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation