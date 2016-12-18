Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 18
Altach 3 Rapid Vienna 1
Saturday, December 17
Austria Vienna 2 Mattersburg 0
Salzburg 3 Wolfsberger AC 0
SKN St. Polten 2 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 2
SV Ried 0 Sturm Graz 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Altach 20 13 3 4 33 22 42
-------------------------
2 Salzburg 20 12 4 4 39 16 40
3 Sturm Graz 20 12 3 5 36 17 39
-------------------------
4 Austria Vienna 20 12 1 7 37 29 37
-------------------------
5 Rapid Vienna 20 7 6 7 32 23 27
6 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 20 7 2 11 19 35 23
7 Wolfsberger AC 20 6 4 10 25 34 22
8 SV Ried 20 6 2 12 18 32 20
9 SKN St. Poelten 20 4 6 10 23 38 18
-------------------------
10 Mattersburg 20 3 5 12 19 35 14
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation