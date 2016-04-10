April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 10
Salzburg 1 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 0
Saturday, April 9
Austria Vienna 0 SV Groedig 2
Sturm Graz 4 Altach 1
SV Ried 1 Mattersburg 0
Wolfsberger AC 2 Rapid Vienna 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Salzburg 30 16 10 4 60 29 58
-------------------------
2 Rapid Vienna 30 16 4 10 57 38 52
3 Austria Vienna 30 13 8 9 45 44 47
-------------------------
4 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 30 11 10 9 38 41 43
-------------------------
5 Sturm Graz 30 11 9 10 37 33 42
6 Mattersburg 30 10 7 13 37 53 37
7 Wolfsberger AC 30 9 9 12 28 31 36
8 Altach 30 11 3 16 35 42 36
9 SV Ried 30 9 7 14 32 45 34
-------------------------
10 SV Groedig 30 7 7 16 35 48 28
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation