Aug 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, August 12
Austria Vienna 2 Rapid Vienna 5
Altach 3 Mattersburg 1
SV Groedig 2 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 3
Wolfsberger AC 0 Sturm Graz 2
Tuesday, August 11
SV Ried 1 Salzburg 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rapid Vienna 4 4 0 0 12 4 12
-------------------------
2 Sturm Graz 4 2 2 0 5 2 8
3 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 4 2 2 0 8 6 8
-------------------------
4 Austria Vienna 4 2 1 1 9 8 7
-------------------------
5 Mattersburg 4 2 0 2 8 7 6
6 SV Groedig 4 1 2 1 7 7 5
7 Salzburg 4 1 1 2 8 7 4
8 Altach 4 1 0 3 5 7 3
9 Wolfsberger AC 4 0 1 3 1 6 1
-------------------------
10 SV Ried 4 0 1 3 2 11 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation