Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 20
Rapid Vienna 2 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 0
Saturday, September 19
Sturm Graz 2 Austria Vienna 0
SV Groedig 1 Mattersburg 1
SV Ried 2 Altach 0
Wolfsberger AC 1 Salzburg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rapid Vienna 9 6 1 2 21 12 19
-------------------------
2 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 9 5 2 2 14 11 17
3 Mattersburg 9 5 1 3 17 15 16
-------------------------
4 Salzburg 9 4 3 2 20 14 15
-------------------------
5 Austria Vienna 9 4 3 2 18 14 15
6 Sturm Graz 9 3 3 3 11 10 12
7 SV Groedig 9 2 3 4 16 19 9
8 Altach 9 3 0 6 10 13 9
9 SV Ried 9 2 2 5 8 19 8
-------------------------
10 Wolfsberger AC 9 1 2 6 5 13 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation