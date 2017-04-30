Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 3 Rapid Vienna 2 Saturday, April 29 Austria Vienna 4 Sturm Graz 1 Salzburg 1 SV Ried 1 SKN St. Polten 3 Altach 3 Wolfsberger AC 2 Mattersburg 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Salzburg 31 21 6 4 66 20 69 ------------------------- 2 Austria Vienna 31 18 2 11 59 43 56 3 Altach 31 15 7 9 44 42 52 ------------------------- 4 Sturm Graz 31 16 3 12 48 33 51 ------------------------- 5 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 31 12 7 12 31 42 43 6 Wolfsberger AC 31 9 8 14 34 50 35 7 Rapid Vienna 31 8 10 13 42 39 34 8 Mattersburg 31 9 7 15 32 47 34 9 SKN St. Poelten 31 8 8 15 35 53 32 ------------------------- 10 SV Ried 31 8 4 19 27 49 28 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara