Soccer-Daley takes Blind bit of notice to father's sacking
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 4 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 2 SV Groedig 3 Rapid Vienna 4 Wolfsberger AC 1 Salzburg 3 Austria Vienna 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Salzburg 27 17 3 7 75 35 54 2 Rapid Vienna 27 14 6 7 47 30 48 ------------------------- 3 Altach 26 13 6 7 36 30 45 4 Sturm Graz 26 12 5 9 40 31 41 ------------------------- 5 Wolfsberger AC 27 12 3 12 36 34 39 6 SV Ried 26 9 7 10 36 39 34 7 Austria Vienna 27 8 9 10 37 40 33 8 SV Groedig 27 8 6 13 36 48 30 9 SC Wiener Neustadt 26 6 5 15 27 58 23 ------------------------- 10 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 27 4 10 13 25 50 22 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 5 SV Ried v Sturm Graz (1430)
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
March 27 Japan will need resilience and variety to claim a third successive World Cup qualifying victory when they host Thailand on Tuesday, Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa has said.