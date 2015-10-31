Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 31
Rapid Vienna 2 Sturm Graz 1
Altach 1 Salzburg 0
SV Groedig 1 Wolfsberger AC 0
SV Ried 1 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Salzburg 14 8 3 3 36 19 27
-------------------------
2 Austria Vienna 13 8 3 2 25 17 27
3 Rapid Vienna 14 8 1 5 27 19 25
-------------------------
4 Mattersburg 13 7 1 5 22 24 22
-------------------------
5 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 14 6 4 4 19 21 22
6 Sturm Graz 14 6 3 5 18 16 21
7 SV Groedig 14 4 4 6 21 22 16
8 Altach 14 5 0 9 15 20 15
9 SV Ried 14 2 4 8 11 25 10
-------------------------
10 Wolfsberger AC 14 2 3 9 8 19 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 1
Mattersburg v Austria Vienna (1530)