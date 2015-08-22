Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 22
Rapid Vienna 3 SV Groedig 0
Mattersburg 1 Wolfsberger AC 0
SV Ried 1 Sturm Graz 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rapid Vienna 6 5 1 0 17 6 16
-------------------------
2 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 5 3 2 0 11 7 11
3 Austria Vienna 5 3 1 1 14 9 10
-------------------------
4 Sturm Graz 6 2 3 1 7 5 9
-------------------------
5 Mattersburg 6 3 0 3 10 12 9
6 Salzburg 5 2 1 2 10 7 7
7 SV Groedig 6 1 2 3 9 13 5
8 Wolfsberger AC 6 1 1 4 4 9 4
9 SV Ried 6 1 1 4 4 14 4
-------------------------
10 Altach 5 1 0 4 5 9 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 23
Salzburg v Austria Vienna (1430)
Altach v FC Admira Wacker Moedling (1700)