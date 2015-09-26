Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 26
Austria Vienna 1 Wolfsberger AC 0
Salzburg 4 Mattersburg 2
Altach 1 SV Groedig 0
SV Ried 0 Rapid Vienna 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rapid Vienna 10 7 1 2 22 12 22
-------------------------
2 Salzburg 10 5 3 2 24 16 18
3 Austria Vienna 10 5 3 2 19 14 18
-------------------------
4 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 9 5 2 2 14 11 17
-------------------------
5 Mattersburg 10 5 1 4 19 19 16
6 Sturm Graz 9 3 3 3 11 10 12
7 Altach 10 4 0 6 11 13 12
8 SV Groedig 10 2 3 5 16 20 9
9 SV Ried 10 2 2 6 8 20 8
-------------------------
10 Wolfsberger AC 10 1 2 7 5 14 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 27
FC Admira Wacker Moedling v Sturm Graz (1430)