Dec 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 14
Salzburg 1 Rapid Vienna 2
Saturday, December 13
Austria Vienna 1 SV Grodig 0
FC Admira Wacker Moedling 2 Wolfsberger AC 1
Altach 2 Sturm Graz 0
SV Ried 6 SC Wiener Neustadt 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Salzburg 19 12 2 5 57 25 38
2 Wolfsberger AC 19 9 3 7 28 21 30
-------------------------
3 Altach 19 8 6 5 27 23 30
4 Rapid Vienna 19 8 5 6 31 26 29
-------------------------
5 Sturm Graz 19 8 4 7 27 23 28
6 Austria Vienna 19 6 8 5 27 28 26
7 SV Groedig 19 6 6 7 28 31 24
8 SV Ried 19 6 5 8 26 28 23
9 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 19 4 6 9 17 34 18
-------------------------
10 SC Wiener Neustadt 19 4 3 12 20 49 15
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
10: Relegation