March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 12
Rapid Vienna 0 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 4
SV Groedig 0 Mattersburg 1
SV Ried 0 Altach 2
Wolfsberger AC 1 Salzburg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Salzburg 27 14 9 4 56 27 51
2 Rapid Vienna 27 16 2 9 54 34 50
3 Austria Vienna 26 13 6 7 44 39 45
4 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 27 9 10 8 34 40 37
5 Mattersburg 27 10 7 10 36 47 37
6 Sturm Graz 26 9 8 9 29 29 35
7 Wolfsberger AC 27 8 7 12 25 29 31
8 Altach 27 9 3 15 31 38 30
9 SV Ried 27 7 7 13 30 44 28
10 SV Groedig 27 6 7 14 32 44 25
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 13
Sturm Graz v Austria Vienna (1530)