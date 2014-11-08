UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 FC Admira Wacker Modling 1 SC Wiener Neustadt 1 SV Grodig 0 Ried 1 Wolfsberger AC 0 Sturm Graz 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Salzburg 14 10 1 3 47 14 31 2 Wolfsberger AC 15 9 1 5 24 14 28 ------------------------- 3 Rapid Vienna 14 6 4 4 22 18 22 4 Sturm Graz 15 6 4 5 21 18 22 ------------------------- 5 Altach 14 5 6 3 17 17 21 6 SV Groedig 15 4 6 5 19 26 18 7 Austria Vienna 14 3 7 4 16 21 16 8 Ried 15 4 4 7 16 23 16 9 FC Admira Wacker Modling 15 3 6 6 15 22 15 ------------------------- 10 SC Wiener Neustadt 15 2 3 10 16 40 9 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 Rapid Vienna v Austria Vienna (1330) Altach v Salzburg (1600)
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
ZURICH, March 20 FIFA has banned a Ghanaian match official from soccer for life after he took part in match manipulation during a World Cup qualifier, the sport's governing body said on Monday.